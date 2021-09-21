Winter Haven man, Sir Dangerous, in custody after threatening woman, crashing into her vehicle

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven man is facing a host of charges including armed kidnapping after he threatened a woman he knew and told her he would, “make her life miserable.”

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a woman got into an argument turned physical at the Briarcrest Apartments.

During the argument, 27-year-old Sir Dangerous Lashawd London grabbed the woman’s car keys and refused to give them back to her. She then got into a different car and as she started to leave Sir Dangerous jumped into the passenger side and started punching the front passenger window, windshield and radio display causing each to be cracked.

The woman attempted to drive towards the front entrance of the complex and stopped at the front entrance’s stop sign.

At this point, Sir Dangerous retrieved a silver box cutter from the center console and extended the blade holding it close to the woman’s throat.

According to police, Sir Dangerous threatened the woman telling her he was “going to make your life miserable,” and demanded that she drive home or he would beat her up.

Fearing for her safety, the woman turned around and drove back through the complex.

After the woman drove through the parking lot, Sir Dangerous jumped out of the car and ran to the woman’s second vehicle that he had grabbed the keys to earlier and got in the vehicle.

Police say he then followed her and attempted to hit her vehicle as she turned onto First Street as she attempted to avoid him down various side streets.

Sir Dangerous later caught up with her in the area of Avenue Q NW and Unity Way, where he struck her vehicle on the driver’s side door with the vehicle he was driving.

He yelled for her to give him her phone and when she refused, he left. The woman then went to the Winter Haven Police Department a short distance away to report what had happened.

Winter Haven later found and took Sir Dangerous into custody.

He faces multiple charges including armed kidnapping, burglary of occupied conveyance, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, commit aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a motor vehicle and robbery.