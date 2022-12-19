WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man was convicted of kidnapping and other charges after he threatened a woman with a box cutter and told her he would, “make her life miserable” following an argument.

According to the Florida State Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Sir Dangerous London and a woman got into a verbal argument in 2021 at the Briarcrest Apartments in Winter Haven that quickly escalated.

Authorities said London grabbed the woman’s car keys and got into her vehicle before he punched the passenger side window and windshield causing each one to crack.

When the woman tried to leave, London retrieved a silver box cutter from the center console and extended the blade holding it close to the woman’s throat.

According to authorities, Sir Dangerous threatened the woman telling her he was “going to make your life miserable,” and demanded that she drive home or he would beat her up.

In fear for her life, the woman drove back to her apartment building where London jumped out and got into the victim’s other vehicle, and began to follow her.

As the woman attempted to drive to the Winter Haven Police Department, London struck her vehicle several times, causing “extensive damage.”

London was convicted by a Polk County Jury of kidnapping, tampering with a witness, and several other charges. He faces 30 years in Florida State Prison and the possibly of life when sentenced.