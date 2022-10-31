WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man shot his wife and killed himself in an apparent suicide Sunday night, according to police.

The Winter Haven Police Department said at around 9:09 p.m., Polk County deputies responded to “a suspicious incident.”

“The caller indicated that someone had contacted a church pastor who had a small child brought to his residence,” a police statement said.

Investigators said the child’s father said he shot his wife at their home on Sophia Drive in Winter Haven. There, deputies and Winter Haven police officers found the child’s mother and took her to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

Using phone pings, authorities found the man driving on Highway 640 near Mulberry. The department said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop and get the man out of the vehicle, but after a short time, they noticed that he was not moving.

According to police, the man died from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

As of Monday afternoon, the female victim was said to be alive but in extremely critical condition.