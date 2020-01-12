Winter Haven man shot, killed after confrontation with another driver

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven man was shot and killed Saturday night after initiating a confrontation with another driver.

According to Polk County deputies, the incident happened around 9:30 on Lake Ned Road in Winter Haven.

Deputies say the man was the driver of a pickup truck. As he was driving down Lake Ned Road, an SUV, occupied by a male driver and female passenger, was driving behind.

The man and woman inside of the SUV told detectives the pickup truck came to a sudden stop, forcing them to stop suddenly as well. The driver then approached the SUV, cursing at the man and woman about following too closely and stated that he should kill them, according to deputies.

That’s when the two told deputies the man returned to his truck but turned around and began walking back toward their SUV.

The man driving the SUV told deputies he feared the other driver was coming to kill him, so he grabbed a gun from a dash compartment, pointed it out of his window toward the other driver and fired, deputies say. The woman called 911.

Deputies say the truck driver suffered a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was taken to Winter Haven Hospital but died shortly after.

Both the driver and passenger in the SUV remained at the scene for law enforcement to arrive.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation has been started by deputies as they are currently looking for more evidence to support the victim’s statements. The driver of the SUV has been interview by detectives.

According to deputies, witnesses said they heard three gunshots. One witness said he heard a man yell, “I don’t want to kill you” and a female yell, “Don’t kill him, don’t kill him!”

If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office 863-298-6200.

