WINER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for a fiery I-4 crash that left two people dead, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office for the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Jorge Britton was also sentenced to 20 years of probation following his release, according to officials.

Britton was convicted on charges of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and DUI with serious bodily injury, according to the release.

Britton was driving more than 150 mph along I-4 in December 2021 when he crashed into another vehicle, according to the release.

“This lengthy prison sentence should serve as a warning to anyone who makes the reckless decision to drink and drive,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. “This defendant will spend the better part of his life behind bars thinking about the poor choices he made that led to this senseless tragedy.”