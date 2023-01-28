WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven man has died following a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

Around 1:51 a.m., Polk County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to reports of a crash on Cypress Gardens Blvd. near Cypress Garden Road.

Upon arrival, Freddie Wardlaw III, 26, of Winter Haven pronounced dead on the scene.

Based on evidence and eyewitness statements, it was revealed that Wardlaw was driving a blue 2004 Suzuki Sport motorcycle west on Cypress Gardens Blvd. at a “high rate of speed,” according to police.

It was determined that while Wardlaw was entering a slight curve in the roadway, he struck a curb before proceeding to strike the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union sign located near the scene.

As a result of the crash, Wardlaw sustained blunt force trauma injuries despite wearing a helmet, police stated.

The westbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Blvd. were closed for around three hours due to the crash.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing.