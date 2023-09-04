POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said at 12:42, first responders were called to the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue North and Green Pond Road in an unincorporated part of Polk City.

There, they found a blue Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into a pine tree.

Investigators said the driver of the Elantra, 26-year-old Cameron Gumble of Winter Haven, had been driving north at a high speed on Commonwealth Avenue before crossing the southbound lane and into the grass. He then crashed into the tree.

Gumble was killed at the scene of the crash. His passenger, Austin Roberts, 24, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

According to deputies, Gumble was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle before his death.