LAKE ALFRED, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man was found dead after crashing his car into a pond early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian in Lake Alfred flagged down a deputy just before 1 a.m. to tell them that a car had just crashed into a pond near Shinn Boulevard and East Thelma Street.

The sheriff’s office said three deputies jumped into the pond, but were not able to get the man out of the Jeep, which they said was “completely submerged”. Firefighters used a cable attached to a fire truck to pull the car out of the water.

Deputies identified the sole occupant of the Jeep as 47-year-old Jesus Campos of Winter Haven. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit determined Campos missed a curve in the roadway, jumped the curb, plowed through a fence and ended up in the pond. The sheriff’s office said it will continue to investigate the crash.