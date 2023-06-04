WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man crashed into a motel Saturday afternoon after having a medical episode, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the Economy Inn Suites on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven at around 4:21 p.m. after a Ford Focus crashed into the motel’s lobby.

According to investigators, Andrew Hensley, 29, was driving on the boulevard when his vehicle drove off the roadway and struck Standall Brooks, 33, of Winter Haven before crashing into the building.

Brooks was declared dead once first responders arrived. Hensley suffered a minor injury.

The motel also suffered “substantial damage” and required temporary stabilization measures before it was repaired.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is believed Hensley’s medical episode caused the crash, but the crash is still under investigation.