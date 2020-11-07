Winter Haven man charged in motel double homicide

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide that occurred at the Rose Motel on Oct. 13

Investigators say 38-year-old Beloni Petitfrere was originally wanted for questioning back on Oct. 16. On Nov. 5, results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory confirmed Petitfrere’s DNA was present at the scene.

“Our detectives worked day and night following this horrific crime investigating every lead possible and with the DNA results, we at least have closure for the families,” said Public Safety Director and Police Chief Charlie Bird. “It certainly will not bring their loved ones back nor will it be a time for celebration, but at least they have peace knowing that the monster is where he needs to be.”

Petitfrere was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed burglary and tampering with evidence.