Winter Haven man arrested after attacking officers & threatening to kill them, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man is charged after police say he attacked a police officer during a disturbance call Saturday.

A police officer was called to a home on 4th Street as Marc Tucker, 27, was arguing with his mother. He told officers that his mother was kicking him out, but his mother said he hadn’t lived there for at least a year.

When officers asked Tucker to leave, he began cursing at the officer and called 9-1-1, saying the officer was cursing at himself. After he was told not to call dispatch again, a second officer arrived.

Both tried to arrest Tucker, but Tucker punched one of the officers in the face and neck, knocking him to the ground.

Tucker then hit the second officer in the face and grabbed his radio while the officer was on the ground. He also tried to grab the officer’s gun, screaming “I’m going to kill you.”

The officer managed to pull Tucker’s arm away before he got the gun and tased him.

The officers were not seriously injured, but Tucker was taken to Winter Haven hospital for treatment. He kept yelling at the officers and even spat in their faces and threatened to kill them multiple times.



Tucker was later booked in the Polk County Jail on one county of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of battery on law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting with violence, one county of deprive officer means of protection/communication, and one count of misuse of 911.



