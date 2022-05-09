TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man was charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot another man during a custody exchange on Saturday morning.

Police said Christopher Edward Hill Jr., 28, was at the Abbey Lane Apartments to pick up his children when he got into a confrontation with another man at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, and shot him.

The man suffered gunshot wounds, and was taken to Winter Haven Health and pronounced deceased.

Witnesses told police Hill was running after the victim, and they saw him fire a gun.

Hill told police he was in fear for his life during their altercation.

Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, then booked into a Polk County jail, where he is being held without bond.