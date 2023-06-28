LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — At a time when some 90s trends are resurging, it does not seem that a shopping mall, as it once was, is one of them.

“Unfortunately there has been a decline, especially over the past few years,” said Melanie Gibson, who lives in Lakeland and works at Lakeland Square Mall.

There’s a plan now to breathe new life into the mall and for that, Gibson is excited.

“I think it’s an amazing thing that’s happening to our community. It’s going to bring more housing, more attraction to our area,” she said.

The Miami-based investment firm Flacks Group expects to close on its purchase of the former Sears building at Lakeland Square Mall in September.

Lakeland Square Mall lost two of its main anchors in the last few years with the closure of Sears and Macy’s.

After it’s re-zoned in coordination with the city of Lakeland, Flacks Group intends to tear down the former Sears building and replace it with more than 300 apartment units on an 11-acre site.

The plan also includes various amenities including a dog park, leasable cabanas, pool, playground, open park areas, BBQ grill areas, Yoga area, and a gym.

The proximity to I-4, nearby stores, and restaurants are a big plus to the developer.

“It’s just crying out for more residential living and we think we’re going to fill a void there of high-end nice, but not unattainable,” said Jordan Desnick, director of US real estate for Flacks Group.

As Desnick puts it, the project aims to bridge the divide between “affordable” and “luxury.”

Two years ahead of the potential fall 2025 opening, Desnick said rent for a one-bedroom apartment could cost $1,450 per month, rent for a two-bedroom could cost $1,700 per month and a three-bedroom could cost $1,900.

“We’re not trying to reach for the last dollar of rental income. We think that we want long-term residents that can afford to live in…our property,” said Desnick.

While the Flacks Group purchase of the Sears building is under contract, the group is also working on a bid to buy the entire mall.

“For us, I think it’s a great opportunity to do that in a facility that’s probably best suited being torn down anyway,” said Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz.

The mayor does not foresee any issues rezoning the property for residential use.

However, the 300+ units are not part of the city’s plan to build 2,000 affordable housing units within eight years.

“There’s an issue in our state for affordable housing and we have to continue to build more units constantly,” said Mayor Mutz.

According to the city, Lakeland has built or is in the process of building 1,300 units of affordable housing since late 2019.

Mayor Mutz says affordable housing, which must meet income requirements and future commitments from the developer, is the first step for people to have housing stability.

“Then [they] buy workforce housing which is our next level up and then making certain that they have their first home. If we don’t put those steps into place, it’s like trying to go up a stairway with three steps missing,” said Mayor Mutz.