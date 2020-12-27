LIVE NOW /
Wild turkey that went viral in Polk County found dead in Lake Morton

Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A wild turkey that stole hearts throughout Polk County and made itself home in a Lakeland neighborhood was found dead Sunday, officials say.

An official with Lakeland Parks and Recreation tells us the turkey, named Gary, was found dead in Lake Morton. The official says the city isn’t sure yet what happened to the wild turkey but did say foul play is not suspected at this point.

Gary became a local celebrity earlier this year when it showed up in Lake Morton, walking around the neighborhood and hanging out with the neighborhood swans.

The Lake Morton Neighborhood Association launched a campaign to let the neighborhood name the turkey. The top names went to a “general election” and, on election night, the turkey was officially named Gary.

