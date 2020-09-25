Wild turkey goes viral in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A bird found itself in Lake Morton in Lakeland this week, and while Lakeland is no stranger swans making themselves at home this bird is causing quite a commotion.

A wild turkey started out walking the neighborhood but then comfortably landed with the swans and nobody knows where it came from!

But one this is for sure, people are loving it.

There is now an online campaign to name the neighborhood turkey the vote for the turkey’s name ends on Oct 1.

With the top three names going to a “General Election” and will be announced on election night.

You can cast your vote on the Lake Morton Neighborhood Association Facebook page. ​