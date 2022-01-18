LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 5-year-old Lakeland boy recently got the birthday party of his dreams, and it was entirely Publix-themed.

Kacie Laube was the mastermind of the party, complete with a replica Publix, for her son Atticus’ birthday after planning for months.

In a Facebook post, Laube said she could not have done it without help from the assistant customer service manager from the Lake Miriam Publix. Laube said he got her son an official shirt and apron and provided the kids with their own name tags.

He also got Atticus a present, sub wrappers and bags, deli cups and signs and codes to hang on the shelves on their replica store.

Laube thanked the Publix Employees Federal Credit Union as well for setting the family up with some “swag bags” for the party.

There was also a child-size scale and Publix-inspired signs at the party, built by Atticus’ family members.

Atticus told his mom it was the best birthday ever and he was glad his family and friends were able to be there.