What you can expect at Tigertown as spring training tickets go on sale

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets went on sale Thursday for Detroit Tigers spring training games at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, the longtime home away from home for the Michigan-based team.

“It’s the longest running association between a major league team and a city/municipality in the state of Florida or Arizona where spring training is conducted every year,” said Ron Colangelo, VP of Communications for Detroit Tigers, while quarantining in Lakeland as part of Major League Baseball’s protocols.

Pitchers and catchers reported for workouts on Wednesday. The rest of team will report by Feb. 22.

Snowbirds from Michigan are happy to see their players return.

“Just the atmosphere of the ballpark and seeing the game,” said Tim Slagter.

Slagter and his wife, Krista, showed up at the stadium before noon thinking they could buy tickets when the box office opened and they weren’t alone.

Due to the pandemic though, all sales are being done online or by phone at (866) 668-4437.

Bill Webster doesn’t have to worry about buying tickets.

“We have season tickets, me and the wife, out in left field,” he said.

Webster is from Michigan and spends three months in the Lakeland area every winter.

“One of the main reasons was to watch spring training,” he said.

He watched the workouts from across the field Thursday, catching a fly ball and is looking forward to the real thing later this month.

“I love it,” he said. “I was so bored in the spring last year, we were watching Korean baseball. So anything to keep the players healthy and have a season, it’s great.”

“There is so much history and tradition and you feel it when you come down,” said Colangelo.

Last year’s spring training was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s returning with plenty of new protocols in place.

Players and staff will follow strict guidelines and undergo frequent testing.

Fans will have to wear masks and will be seated in separate pods to maintain social distance.

“20% capacity, which means up to 2,000 fans will be allowed in the parks, in the stands and also on the berm,” said Colangelo.

MLB changed up the schedule recently to cut down on team travel and exposure.

“Instead of trekking across to say Jupiter or west Palm Beach, shorter bus rides. It just made sense for players to have less travel and confinement in a closed area,” said Colangelo.

Fan interactions with players are off, for now.

The first game is set for Feb. 28 against the Philadelphia Phillies.