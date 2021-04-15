What it takes to fly with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Sun ‘N Fun will welcome the legendary U.S. Blue Angels at this year’s aerospace expo.

The Blue Angels are celebrating 75 years of aviation excellence at this year’s Sun ‘N Fun expo. They will also debut their new F18 Super Hornet jet.

8 On Your Side’s Deanne King went through a training to see what it takes to fly in the new jet. You can watch her take off in the video player above.

The entire Blue Angels’ team arrives Thursday. The team will practice Friday and perform Saturday and Sunday.

The airshow schedule is available on the event’s website.