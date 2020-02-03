Westbound lanes of Highway 92 shut down due to crash in Winter Haven

Live Now
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – All westbound lanes of Highway 92 are currently shut down due to a serious crash in Winter Haven.

Police say the closures start at 21st Street and are expected to last for two to three hours.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area for both east and westbound travel if possible.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

