LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Shuttered businesses with boarded up windows line Lincoln Avenue in Lake Wales.

To Derrick Blue, it reflects the posterity of the past.

“This was a place for thriving businesses, barber shops, some of the greatest music acts came through here. There were stores, grocery stores, and they were all locally owned,” he said. “But what happens is when economic downturns happen, businesses begin to die.”

If the existing talent can be fostered, Blue says, the northwest area of Lake Wales can thrive again.

“This is more than just office space. What we do is we come alongside small businesses and we help them go from start up to scalability,” said Blue.

He is co-founder of Florida Development Corp., which launched “Biz Linc” on Tuesday.

The business incubator will offer services to small business owners and entrepreneurs, including strategic planning, financial reporting, technical assistance, ecommerce support, public-speaking certifications, office space and more.

It’s made possible through a three-year grant agreement with the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency.

“We want everyone in Lake Wales to prosper. This particular neighborhood has not received a lot of attention over the last couple of decades so we have a lot of making up to do,” said James Slaton, executive director of Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency and city manager of Lake Wales.

The city is also working on a $2.5 million sidewalk and pedestrian project and affordable housing.

“We have an overarching redevelopment plan to revitalize the entire historic core of Lake Wales and Lincoln Avenue is one of those target areas,” said Slaton.

Tiffany Alvarez was at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting celebration.

After her mother passed away in 2018, Alvarez became a registered nurse and now is starting her own business, Intuitive Healthcare Training & Services.

“My business will train people on how to learn the ropes of CPR and BLS, even for healthcare professionals to renew their certifications,” she said.

She will be using services at Biz Linc to help her do it.

Learn how to become accepted to Biz Linc by visiting its website.