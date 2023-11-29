POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Rattle toys for babies, basketballs, board games, and bowling sets are all highly requested items at Toys for Tots in Polk County, which is in need of donations.

“Look, we’re down,” Angela Davis said. “We’re looking at close to 15,000 children, maybe a little more than 15,000 children and my boxes are sitting here pretty much empty.”

Davis took over as coordinator for Polk County Toys for Tots last year after the unexpected death of longtime coordinator David Waller.

“It’s not been easy, but for me it’s a real honor to be able to carry on something that he started, something that he had so much passion for,” she said.

Davis sees the need firsthand when she reviews each child’s benefit documents, a process she has tightened up this year.

“Some of these families — six, seven kids — there’s no way they could afford Christmas without a program like this. These are the children we’re here to help,” she said.

Gifts for babies and children aged 10-12, especially boys, are the highest need.

“You would not believe all the requests for Candyland. How long has that game been around?” Davis said.

While donations are down, so is the amount of volunteers, according to Davis.

“One of the problems we have here is we have older volunteers,” she said. “I would love to see the schools get more involved. I would like to see the younger generation come in. It’s just very important. We have to teach the youth of today the importance of giving back.”

Young people at Florida Southern College are stepping up to give back.

“We put these boxes out at like our hot spots, our big hubs on campus to collect donations,” said Gretchen Faraci, student body president at Florida Southern College.

On Wednesday night, the college collected toy donations at its men’s and women’s basketball games.

“At halftime at both of the games, we’re actually doing a teddy bear toss and anybody who comes to the game tonight is getting an athletics T-shirt if they bring a toy to help support the cause,” Faraci said.

“The more you give now, the more you’re gonna be generous later,” said Tommy Anderson, president of the Florida Southern College Association of Campus Entertainment.

Back at the Toys for Tots warehouse, Davis said she expects to provide toys for more than 15,000 children in Polk County this holiday season.

Distribution ends Dec. 15.

A list of drop-off locations can be found here.