Weapon found at Lake Region High School in Polk Co.

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation is underway after a weapon was found on Lake Region High School’s campus Thursday.

According to Polk County Public Schools, law enforcement and school administrators were able to determine there was a weapon campus. The school was placed on heightened security.

School officials say the school grounds were searched and students were interviewed. The weapon was found and is in the possession of law enforcement.

Students were dismissed at their usual time and after-school activities proceeded as normal.

School officials say parents were updated throughout the day via the district’s automated messaging system.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an investigation.

