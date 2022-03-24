POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk county’s top law enforcement official is warning participants in the latest TikTok trend that they would face felony charges if caught.

“We will lock you up and give you a felony record if you’re shooting Orbeez out of a gun and striking people,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

In instances across the state, people are being captured on video, sometimes recording the video themselves, shooting Orbeez gel beads out of air guns at people.

On a packed Clearwater Beach over spring break with her five grandchildren, Fran Davis said she watched a young man pull some kind of gun out of his backpack.

“He starts shooting and it looked like these pellets, hundreds of them coming out of the gun all over, and he was just shooting around, like spraying them,” said Davis.

As Davis tried to get her young grandchildren away, she was hit in the leg.

Clearwater police say the shooter used a splat ball gun loaded with Orbeez gel beads.

“First it’s scary because you don’t know what you’ve been hit with but once I realized that I wasn’t bleeding, it’s very painful,” said Davis.

Police arrested the 18-year old suspected shooter and charged him with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Davis spoke with the teenager after the incident.

“He said ‘Ma’am, I didn’t intend to hurt you’. I said, ‘I’m sure you didn’t but your carelessness could really hurt somebody so you need to think before you do something’,” said Davis.

A Clearwater police spokesperson tells News Channel 8 two other people have been arrested on similar accusations.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted several videos on Twitter, showing several incidents involving the Orbeez Challenge.

Source – Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

One person shot towards a mother pushing a baby in a stroller.

“Had my wife turned and looked, she could have been hit in the eye,” the woman’s husband told WESH 2 News.

Another instance involves a 17-year old student filming himself shooting at a school employee at New Smyrna Beach High School.

The employee was hit in the face and had to blow a bead out of her nose.

Another video shows two people shooting at each other from behind the wheel.

“These kids were shooting back and forth with each other, ran over a parking lot stop and out into the grass,” said Sheriff Judd.

“It is very important to note that we do not manufacture or sell gel guns. Orbeez are designed for educational, creative, and sensory play and are not intended to be used as projectiles or inserted in mechanisms,” wrote an Orbeez company spokesperson in a statement.

In Polk County, the sheriff is taking a tough stance.

“It is a felony to shoot somebody with these things,” said Sheriff Judd.

The sheriff said people caught shooting Orbeez beads at people could face felony aggravated assault charges.

“Play with them but don’t start shooting them. When you freeze them and shoot them, you’re creating a serious, serious crime,” Sheriff Judd said.