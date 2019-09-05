“We need help!”: Polk kindergartner saves injured teacher

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) – A 6-year-old Polk County boy, who loves to smile and ride his bike, is being called a hero for his quick thinking at school.

“For me, it was very emotional for him to have saved her life because you never know what could have happened to her,” said Max Meza’s mother, Monica Aguilar.

In his short six years, Max, a kindergartner, has already become someone you want by your side during a crisis.

“We need help!” Max remembers yelling recently at Frostproof Elementary School.

Substitute teacher, Joyce Darr, fell and hit her head in the classroom. She cracked her skull and was unconscious.

Max ran to a nearby classroom to get help.

It’s something he learned to do at home.

“Everyday life with his little brother, if something happens, come and tell me,” said Aguilar.

Darr spent twelve days on life support but is now building back her strength.

Her son, Derek, said she got out of bed on her own for the first time on Thursday. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

Derek, who flew home after spending weeks by his mother’s side, said his beloved mother is alive because of Max.

“You got to think fast. You can’t lay around. You just gotta move quick. He got up and he got help. There’s no doubt in my mind, that if he had not have run and got help, she would be dead today,” he said.

Derek promises to stay in touch with Max and gave him some new sneakers as a thank you.

Max also got a certificate and a new bike from Sheriff Grady Judd.

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Office

“He was the leader. He was the hero and we’re proud of him. If everyone would be like Max, this would be a better world,” said Sheriff Judd.