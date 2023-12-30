AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Emotions ran deep Saturday evening as the Auburndale community gathered for a vigil marking seven months since Tonya Whipp disappeared.

Memories along with heartfelt moments were shared at the vigil, as Tonya’s family has unwavering hope to bring her home.

“If somebody knows where she’s at, I want them to know that we need you. We need you to tell us where she is. If it’s someone who knows a little bit of information, don’t be too scared. Quit tugging at our hearts,” Tonya’s sister, Donna Martin, said at the vigil.

There were collective pleas for Tonya.

“And day and night. You know, I’m thinking, ‘Where could she be? Where could I look?’ like I’m lost,” Kathleen Crom, Tonya’s friend, said.

Amidst flickering candles, Whipp’s family and friends came together, clinging to hope and solidarity in their search for answers.

“I don’t know what words to say at this point. We’re losing hope, and we don’t think that she is alive at this point. We’re praying that she still is. We’re trying to keep our hope and our faith alive for all of the community,” Martin said.

Auburndale police said Whipp is missing and endangered. Her family said there have been no new developments. Now, they are doing everything they can to find her.

“She was just a heart of gold. She would do anything for you and for her family and her friends. And, you know, it’s been super tough on all of us, especially her sisters,” Tonya’s aunt, Lisa Textor, said.

No detail is too small. Whipp’s family is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact police.

If you know anything about Whipp’s disappearance, call Auburndale police at 863-965-5555 or email at cwall@auburndalefl.com or kseymour@auburndalefl.com.

Tips can also be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.P3Tips.com.