LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager who was struck and killed by a school bus was honored during the annual Lakeland Christmas Parade.

Jaxon Crabtree, 15, was killed while crossing the busy intersection of Pipkin Road and Medulla Road on Tuesday morning.

He was a sophomore at the Central Florida Aerospace Academy. He was passionate about the JROTC and had his sights set on becoming a pilot.

On Thursday night, his classmates decorated their float and held a picture of him while they marched in the parade.

(Photo courtesy of Dawn Friesenborg)

Jaxon’s mother, Dawn Friesenborg, was in the audience and captured the tribute on her cell phone.

Friesenborg says she’s thankful for the community support and grateful for the Good Samaritan who is acting as a crossing guard this week to ensure students are safe.