POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy and a good Samaritan rescued an elderly man Thursday after floodwaters from Hurricane Ian rushed in near Frostproof.

Deputies said the 77-year-old man was sitting on the roof of his truck near Avon Park Cutoff Road. The man was about four inches above the rising water.

The sheriff’s office said Robert Sconyers backed his lifted pickup truck into the water and Deputy Mills floated a life jacket to the man. Once the man had the life jacket on, Mills pulled him to the lifted truck.

Deputies said the rescued man was cold and exhausted. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.