WATCH: News Channel 8’s Deanne King rides with the Blue Angels

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – After training and delays, News Channel 8’s Deanne King finally got the ride of her life with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

A mechanical issue canceled Deanne’s flight with the Blue Angels Wednesday. However, the Blue Angels flew in their mechanics first thing Thursday morning to fix the gear issue all day.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are comprised of the top aviation experts in the country.

Even with the small hiccup with the gear, the Blue Angels team did their best to make sure Deanne got to enjoy the experience of a lifetime.

On Friday, Deanne officially got to take off with Blue Angel No. 7, Lieutenant Julius Bratton.

You can find the video of Deanne’s ride in the video player above.