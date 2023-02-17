HIGHLAND CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who put lit fireworks in a residential mailbox in Highland City last month.

The incident happened on Jan. 9 at 9:20 p.m. near 1st Street SE and Lake Hancock Road, according to Heartland Crime Stoppers. They said the mailbox was “obliterated” in the explosion.

Video posted by Crime Stoppers showed the explosion and two vehicles that may have been involved. You can view the security camera footage in the video player above.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicles or has information about case is asked to call Detective Pandolfi at 863-499-2400 ext. 131 or email NPandolfi@polksheriff.org (Case #23-1272).

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) Or report your information via Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com by clicking on “Submit A Tip” tab. Or report it by way of your smart device through the free “P3tips” app on your smart phone.

Heartland Crime Stoppers says you will always remain anonymous no matter how you submit your tip. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.00