LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A local photographer captured some great photos of a large alligator during a recent trip to Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland.

Bon DeLong, a Polk County-based photographer, snapped several photos of the gator last Thursday. DeLong owns 4D Photography in Lakeland.

Alligators are a common sight at Circle B, which even has a trail called “Alligator Alley.”

“You can see several distinct ecosystems in this reserve of 1,267 acres,” the Polk County Environmental Lands Program says on its website. “You’re almost guaranteed to see alligators in Lake Hancock, often considered the headwaters of the Peace River, which flows more than 100 miles from Polk County southwest to the Gulf of Mexico.”

Frequent Circle B visitors have taken to naming some of the gators that stroll the reserve. One called “Humpback” went viral in early 2017.