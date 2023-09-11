DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Doorbell camera from a nearby home captured what appears to be gunshots from a homicide at a Polk County Airbnb.

The deadly shooting happened early Sunday morning at a rental along Robin Road during a birthday party for a 1-year-old, deputies said.

Deputies were called to the Airbnb about 6 hours before the shooting for complaints of cars parked illegally in the street and loud noise, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies left after the cars were moved. The next call was after midnight for the shooting, officials said.

There were about 20 people who attended the party, but at the time of the shooting, only four or five people were left, and the baby was gone, according to the spokesperson.

In a statement to 8 On Your Side, an Airbnb spokesperson said the party at the home was not authorized by the homeowner.

“Our deepest condolences go out to all who were impacted by this senseless violence,” the spokesperson said. “We are investigating this incident, and have also reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to offer our support with their investigation.”

Airbnb has recently enacted measures to crack down on parties by adding reservation screening to identify high-risk reservations, as well as allowing neighbors to file complaints about disruptive behavior, the company said.

According to deputies, the first victim, a 27-year-old man from Orlando, walked outside and spoke to someone in a vehicle, which is when he was shot in front of the rental home. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officials are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

Those with information can call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.