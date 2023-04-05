POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County resident captured a “once in a lifetime” moment last week.

While driving in Polk County, Cathy Terry said she thought there would be another “traffic jam” when she had to stop for a gator crossing the road.

What came next surprised her — a bobcat appeared out of a brush-filled area.

“I kept saying to myself, ‘I can’t believe I’m getting to see this,'” Terry said.

The video shows the big cat slowly following behind the gator, watching its every move.

Terry said the bobcat eventually gave up and sat down under some trees in a pasture. The gator managed to make its way to a nearby pond.

Terry shared the video on Facebook, where it has garnered more than 75,000 views. She said it was “one of the most amazing things” she’s ever seen.

“Must have been one very hungry bobcat to consider a gator! I’m surprised that they would do that,” Sharon Webb commented.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bobcats are active mostly at night and are very common. They are rarely seen by people.