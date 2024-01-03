AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — An Auburndale man is accused of intentionally ramming into a car that was involved in a minor crash with his girlfriend on Tuesday, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Howard Drive SE and Avenue C SW in Winter Haven, police said.

Video shows three cars entering the intersection when the first car makes a U-turn and crashes into the third car.

The second car, allegedly driven by 21-year-old Dustin Black of Auburndale, stopped next to the at-fault vehicle before backing up and ramming into that driver’s passenger side, according to police.

Black then allegedly got out of his car and punched the man who hit his girlfriend’s car in the face three times, despite the man raising his hands to surrender and apologizing, according to police.

The girlfriend then stopped Black from continuing to hit the man, police said.

Black was charged with criminal mischief and battery.