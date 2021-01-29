WATCH: 10-foot, 700-pound gator removed from sidewalk in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A massive alligator was spotted walking on a sidewalk in Lakeland Thursday morning, making residents nervous for children who were walking to school.

Worried parents called 911 after spotting the reptile on the sidewalk at Scott Lake Road and Fitzgerald Road, deputies said.

Polk Sheriff’s deputies responded, and called in a trapper to remove the gator. The agency released video of the incident Thursday.

PCSO spokesman Brian Bruchey said the animal was 10 feet long and weighed somewhere between 700 and 800 pounds.