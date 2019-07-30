Warrant issued for 1 of 3 people accused of stealing honey from roadside shop

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have identified one of three people who stole armfuls of honey from a roadside honey store in Lake Wales.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for 52-year-old Muhammad Abdallah Hmeid of Tampa.

Deputies said surveillance video shows Hmeid and a woman walking out of Struthers’ Honey with armfuls of honey.

The business operates on an honor system. They ask that customers deposit the proper amount of money in a slot at the front of the building.

Detectives say Hmeid and grabbed $420 worth of honey and left $5.

This incident occurred just days after an unidentified duo walked into the store and took $373 worth of honey and left only $13.

Investigators learned of Hmeid’s identity after releasing surveillance video on social media, but they’re still trying to identify the other two people.

Those with information are encouraged to call Detective Gaylord at 863-678-4115 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

NOTE: We previously reported that a warrant was issued for one of two people suspected of stealing the honey, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says there are three suspects. This story has been corrected.

LATEST STORIES: