Warner University football player dies following non-contact football drill

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warner University

LAKES WHALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of the Warner University football team has passed away after collapsing after a non-contact football drill.

According to school officials, Theodore “Boobie” Hammonds was immediately attended to following his collapse, but unfortunately later passed away at Lake Wales Medical Center. The cause of his death is not currently known.

A Warner University Care Team has been assembled to provide compassion and support to our students, faculty and staff who need it.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss