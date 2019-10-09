Warner University football player dies following non-contact football drill

LAKES WHALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of the Warner University football team has passed away after collapsing after a non-contact football drill.

According to school officials, Theodore “Boobie” Hammonds was immediately attended to following his collapse, but unfortunately later passed away at Lake Wales Medical Center. The cause of his death is not currently known.

A Warner University Care Team has been assembled to provide compassion and support to our students, faculty and staff who need it.

