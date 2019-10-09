Warner University football player dies after collapsing during practice

LAKES WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of the Warner University football team died Tuesday after collapsing during practice.

According to school officials, Theodore “Boobie” Hammonds collapsed after a non-contact football drill.

The senior from Miami is listed on the team roster as a wide receiver.

According to the school, trained athletic trainers immediately rendered aid to Hammonds. He was rushed to Lake Wales Medical Center but unfortunately later passed away.

The cause of his death is not currently known.

“Warner University places the highest priority on the health and safety of its students and student athletes. Certified athletic trainers were on hand at the time that the athlete collapsed and provided immediate emergency care. The cause of Theo’s collapse and ultimate death are not currently known, and it would be inappropriate to speculate regarding the cause of death at this time,” the school said in a statement.

A Warner University Care Team has been assembled to provide compassion and support to our students, faculty and staff who need it.

“On behalf of Warner University and our faculty, staff, coaches and trainers, we offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Theo’s family, friends and teammates in this difficult and uncertain time. We are devastated by his passing. We have made a Warner University Care Team available to provide compassion, support and counseling to members of our community. We know that our students, coaches and staff are in the hearts, prayers and minds of this community, and we thank you for your continued love and support.”

LATEST STORIES: