WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot by a police officer in Winter Haven Thursday morning.

Winter Haven police said an officer shot a suspect at the Haven of Lake Deer Apartments on 24th St. NW. They did not say what led up to the shooting or what crime the man was suspected of committing.

Police identified the wounded suspect as 43-year-old Jason Pickles. They said Pickles had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting, which the Florida Crime Information Center says was for “family offenses”.

Pickles was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were hurt during the incident.

Winter Haven police said the 10th Judicial Circuit’s officer involved shooting team will take over the investigation.