LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — When Cateria Davis’ 13-year old daughter overheard her talking about volunteering on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, she immediately told her mom she wanted to help too.

“It definitely made me feel as though I’m setting the right example and then too, she sees that there’s a need for her to also give back to the community,” said Davis.

Davis is senior director of surgical and procedural services at Lakeland Regional Health.

On Monday, she joined coworkers who volunteered at three community service events in Lakeland in honor of Dr. King.

“I felt like he had a lot to do with it because he changed a lot of people’s lives,” said Davis’ daughter Zuri Bruno.

The group packed five large containers of food and beverages to be delivered to the 4,100 senior citizens served by VISTE, Volunteers in Service to the Elderly.

“Our geriatric patients are so important to us, our elderly community members and so this is an opportunity for us to do something for them, special,” said Davis.

Dr. Martin Luther King Day is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service in the United States.

As Americorps puts it, service projects can bridge divides, heal wounds and create lasting change.

“I absolutely love volunteering. I think to whom much is given, much is required,” said Sheena Butts, the associate vice president for surgical and procedural services at Lakeland Regional Health. “Martin Luther King one of his quotes is one of the most pressing and important questions we need to ask ourselves is what can we be doing for others? I try to live my life thinking about how am I giving back?”

“Today is just a day of service. We’re just trying to emulate what Dr. Martin Luther King lived for. What he stood for, just trying to give back,” said Ahmad Black, a community health coordinator at Lakeland Regional Health.

Lakeland Regional Health volunteers also cleaned up at Kathleen High School and packaged items at the Dream Center in Lakeland.

The hospital also partnered with The Joinery in a community food drive throughout the day.

“We’re here for community needs. We want to be a partner with you guys and ultimately do this thing together,” said Black.