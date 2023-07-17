AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — The exhaustive volunteer search for a missing Auburndale woman yielded no new information regarding her whereabouts.

The family of Tonya Whipp, police and a non-profit organization continue to work to find the 38-year-old who was last seen at the end of May.

“We’re just trying to keep it together,” said Donna Whipp, wearing a T-shirt with her sister’s name and face on it. “It’s definitely not like her and that’s what makes it scarier.”

According to Auburndale police, Whipp’s boyfriend said she was not at their Caroline Avenue house when he got back from work in late May.

There has been no contact with Whipp since a Facebook message was sent from her account on June 1. Her phone is now off.

“She’s gained quite a, you know, independence. I’m really proud of her and I just wish she would call us,” said Martin.

Martin and Whipp’s family are sharing information on a growing Facebook group called “Help Find Tonya Whipp.”

They also attended a volunteer search in the area near Whipp’s Auburndale home on Sunday.

“We had a great turnout. We did not uncover anything that was vital for the case,” said Martin.

Leaders of the non-profit organization “We Are The Essentials” coordinated the search.

Founded by retired law enforcement and military members, “We Are The Essentials” scouted areas of interest before sending approximately 150 volunteers to 11 locations Sunday.

“We utilize vehicles. We utilize foot patrols. We utilize drones and we try and plan as best as possible where the search effort should be,” said co-founder Nico Tusconi.

Tusconi said he is sharing information with police and planning another search in the near future.

“We’re doing the best we can to give them some answers but we are all very concerned at this point about her safety,” said Tusconi.

In a message to News Channel 8 Monday, Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie said his staff is determined to find Whipp.

“We all worked all weekend chasing leads. So far there is no sign of her. We’ve been chasing leads from Ocala to Lutz to Pinellas Park…back at it again today,” he said.

Chief Storie said there is no evidence at this time to show a crime was committed related to Whipp’s disappearance.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Detective Chris Wall with the Auburndale Police Department at (863) 965-5555, or if you have information and would like to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).