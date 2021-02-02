Volunteer firefighter hit by train while battling brush fire in Polk County

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FT. MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Fort Meade voluntary firefighter was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a train while battling a brush fire.

Polk County firefighters were on the scene of a 3-4 acre wildfire near 1491 14th St. NW in Fort Meade after it began threatening buildings in the area.

The fire was contained and buildings were saved but while working on the blaze, officials said a Fort Meade voluntary firefighter was struck by a train.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss