Volunteer firefighter hit by train while battling brush fire in Polk County

FT. MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Fort Meade voluntary firefighter was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a train while battling a brush fire.

Polk County firefighters were on the scene of a 3-4 acre wildfire near 1491 14th St. NW in Fort Meade after it began threatening buildings in the area.

The fire was contained and buildings were saved but while working on the blaze, officials said a Fort Meade voluntary firefighter was struck by a train.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.