TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.

Traffic cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation showed the fire blazing on eastbound I-4 near Exit 38 at around 4 a.m.

Two right lanes in the area were closed to allow emergency vehicles to respond. As of this report, the fire has been put out.

At this time, it is believed the incident resulted from a crash with injuries. 8 On Your Side has reached out to the FHP for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.