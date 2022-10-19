POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A tractor-trailer carrying a load of french fries overturned while taking the entrance ramp from Polk Parkway to I-4 West Wednesday afternoon.

In response to a media inquiry, the Florida Highway Patrol told WFLA the tractor-trailer was traveling too fast for the curve when it overturned and collided with a guardrail.



(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

One viewer shared a video showing the truck tipped over on its side as cars slowly passed. Clouds of gas can be seen spewing from the overturned trailer.

FHP said the trailer did not spill any of its contents but added its integrity is “suspect.”

The ramp remained open as crews worked to clear the scene.