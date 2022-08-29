WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Winter Haven Police Department released surveillance video of a break-in at a Dollar General that happened on Saturday.

Police said that a man used a large cement block to break through the front doors of the store on 8th Street Northwest.

After entering the business, the man can be seen stealing around $3,185 in cigarettes and putting them in a snowman Christmas bag.

Police said the cigarette thief left the store through the broken doors and started heading south.

The department asked those who recognize the man to call Detective Al-Shaair at 863-280-5829 or make an anonymous call to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be made online at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. A cash reward is available for tips that result in an arrest.