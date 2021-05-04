Video shows truck drive off after hitting elderly man in Polk County parking lot

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly man is in critical condition after complications from injuries sustained in a possible hit and run in a gas station parking lot.

“What we need to do is talk to these folks,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Security camera video from One Stop convenience store on U.S. Highway 17-92 in Haines City shows the incident unfold on the evening of April 15.

A white 2004-2007 GMC pickup truck is seen backing up and hitting Travis Farley, 84, who is moving slowly with a walker.

The impact knocks him over and the pickup truck drives away.

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Office

It’s believed there were two people inside the truck.

“We’re not sure that they’re even aware that they hit him. Because when they hit him, it appears they didn’t hit his metal walker, they just bumped him,” Sheriff Judd said.

Detectives were first notified about the injuries when the man’s caregiver reported injuries on his body several days later.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit initially investigated it as a possible neglect case.

The man had denied medical attention and the wound became infected, the sheriff said.

That’s when they were told about the traffic incident and went to the store to pull the video.

While detectives would like to speak with the driver, the sheriff also called out people at the convenience store who did not lift a finger to help.

“This person has to drive around him, did ya hear me? They had to drive around him but did they offer to go out and help the old man? Noooooo. That ain’t Polk County folks. In Polk County, we stop and help people,” said Sheriff Judd.