POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk deputies are searching for a man who was caught on camera robbing a local pizza shop in Winter Haven at around 3:57 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The man is seen committing a “smash and grab” burglary at MJ’s New York Pizza, located at 3062 Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the man was wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt with dark pants and dark shoes. He was wearing something blue, covering his face.

Anyone with information about the man or the crime is asked to contact Detective Kennedy at 863-297-1111 or at dkennedy@polksheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477 or by submitting a tip to heartlandcrimestoppers.com