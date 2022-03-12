VIDEO: Winds cause semi truck to flip on Highway 98 near Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic was partially blocked on Highway 98 north of Bartow after a semi truck flipped Saturday morning.

Video taken of the incident showed the truck lying on its side while deputies patrolled the scene.

The man who recorded the video, Stephen Hendrix, said the truck driver appeared to lose control after there was a quick change in the winds.

Only one lane on the highway was blocked, allowing some traffic to pass by.

A spokeswoman for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to the scene. However, no injuries were reported.