VIDEO: Polk Co. trick-or-treater fills empty candy bowl with their own sweets

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A security camera at a Tampa Bay area home captured a child’s generous act of kindness while trick-or-treating.

Lauren and Tom Lloyd set a bowl of candy outside their home near Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

A young mummy came to their house and, instead of throwing a fit that the Lloyd family was out of candy, the child took candy from their personal stash and put it into the empty bowl!

“I don’t know this young man/lady but I wanted to tell their parent’s good job!!” Lauren Lloyd wrote on Facebook. “This (child) has the heart of gold and we are sending her a special treat for being so thoughtful.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar