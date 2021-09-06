VIDEO: Neighbor’s doorbell camera captures gunshot sounds in Lakeland family massacre

*Warning: While the video below may not be graphic in nature, the audio can be disturbing to some viewers.*

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a scene Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he’ll never be able to unsee. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 5, deputies say 33-year-old Bryan James Riley shot and killed four people, including an infant, at a Lakeland home.

Neighbors near the area of North Socrum Loop Road found that their doorbell camera captured the horrific sounds of the deadly gunfire.

“I will never be able to unsee that mother with that deceased infant in her arms as they both lie there dead,” Judd said.

An 11-year-old survivor from the shooting is now fighting for her life at Tampa General Hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Riley, a Marine who was honorably discharged and now works as security for ESS Global Corporation, was denied bond Monday morning for the deaths of Justice Gleason, 40; a 33-year-old woman; her 3-month infant; and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother.