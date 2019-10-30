VIDEO: Man stole money after toddler dropped mom’s purse at Winter Haven grocery store, deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man was caught on camera stealing cash out of a woman’s purse at a Winter Haven grocery store.

Deputies released a video showing the woman and her toddler shopping in the meat department at Green’s Market on Avenue G on Oct. 11.

In the video, the girl is seen playing with her mother’s purse while her mother was busy shopping. The girl drops the bag, but her mother doesn’t notice and unknowingly leaves the purse behind.

A short time later, a man notices the purse on the floor and picks it up. Then he appears to put something in his pocket.

Authorities said the man paid for his items and gave the purse to a worker, but took the cash.

“Our victim said there was a good bit of money that’s missing. Our detective would now like to speak to that man,” deputies said in a statement on Facebook.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact Detective Kinsey at 863-297-1100 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

LATEST STORIES: